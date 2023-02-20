Dedza people urged to use condoms

Dedza District Council Chairperson Francis Chimpikizo has urged people in the district to practice safe sex by using condoms to prevent unwanted pregnancies and spread of HIV/AIDs.

Chimpikizo made the call during the commemoration of International Condom Day that was organised by AIDs Healthcare Foundation (AHF) at Kapiri Primary School ground in the area of Senior Chief Kachindamoto in the district Monday.

“Dedza borders with Mozambique and has many leisure centers because it is along the lakeshore. So there are many sexual activities taking place here that are promoting spread of HIV and other STIs,” he said.

Chimpikizo also observed that many girls in the district are dropping out of school to enter early marriages because of unwanted pregnancies due to unprotected sex, a situation he said is affecting the development of the district.

On his part, AIDs Healthcare Foundation (ADF) Representative, Jacob Pidini said it is important for the country to commemorate the day as it reminds people of the role condoms play in protecting them and their loved ones from sexually transmitted diseases.

Dedza District Health Office Condom Coordinator, Anthony Mankhokhwe, said even though the district has made strides in reducing HIV prevalence from 4.5 percent to 3.5 percent recently, they is still need to promote condom usage to reduce new incidences.

Senior Chief Kachindamoto urged her fellow chiefs to promote condom usage to avoid unwanted pregnancies among adolescents.

Reported by Blackson Mkupatira

