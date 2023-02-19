Foreign nationals arrested for printing fake money

Days after Mangochi Police Station arrested a man for possession of K300,000 in fake K5000 banknotes, officers at Fort Maguire Police Unit in the district have arrested a Rwandan and a Burundian who are believed to be master-minders of processing the fake Malawi Kwacha banknotes.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi identified the suspects as Manuel Saidi,19 and Amosi Sean, 30.

Daudi said that when William was arrested on Valentine’s eve within Mangochi Main Market, he named the two foreigners to be master-minders but police noted that the duo had already bolted.

She added that on February 17, 2023, officers from Fort Maguire Police Unit(about 139Kms from Mangochi Boma) arrested the two at Chiphole Trading Centre following a tip from members of the community after they were spotted buying food items using the fake notes.

“The duo who were found with K165,000 in K5,000 notes led the Police and Reserve Bank of Malawi Investigation Unit to one of the Resthouses within Mangochi Boma where they recovered a Canon printer, plain papers, razor blades, three printing color gels, scissors and blanket,” he explained.

In the meantime, the fist suspect has positively identified the duo who have admitted to have committed the offence and also demonstrated the fake banknotes making process.

They will appear before court after the completion of paperwork.

Meanwhile, Police in the district are extending their gratitude to members of the public for their support in the fight against crime.

Saidi comes from Rwanda while Sean hails from Burundi.

Four people found with fake Malawi Kwacha and US dollar banknotes