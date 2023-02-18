Government to restore partial generation of power at Kapichira

President Lazarus Chakwera says partial generation of power at Kapichira Power Station will be restored by the end of March.

The power plant was damaged last year following floods that hit Southern Region of Malawi.

Last year, the government said power generation at the power plant would be restored by the end of December but this did not happen.

Speaking yesterday in Parliament,

President Chakwera said engineers would only be able to restore partial generation.

“The deadline to restore the kapichira Power Plant by the end of the last quarter of 2022 was missed due to concerns for

the environment, I am happy to announce that our engineers are on target to restore partial generation of power from the plant by the end of this quarter,” said Chakwera.

that Tonse administration top priority is the provision of reliable electricity for Malawians.

He added that the Mozambique – Malawi Interconnector Project, which will allow Malawi to import and export power to the Southern African Power Pool, is now underway, with construction having begun in November 2022.

Even more encouraging is the fact

that in June 2022, we commissioned the 20 Megawatts Golomoti Power Station with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS),” said Chakwera.

He went on to say that the administration has also secured a 25 million dollar financing agreement to enable Golomoti

Solar to capitalise the investment in solar power generation, as well as similar agreements with Elsewedy and AMEA Power.

Chakwera then said that the government is increasing access to electricity through in-house wiring for 30,325 low-income

households and free electricity connection for 32,325 under Ndawala Initiative through the Rural Electrification Fund.

” We are also increasing access to electricity through grid connection of 180,000 ESCOM customers under the World Bank-funded Malawi Electricity Access Project (MEAP), to be

completed next year, as well as the construction of 16mini-grids under MEAP, MAREP, the UNDP supported Access to Clean and Renewable Energy

(ACRE) project, which will connect 200,000 off-grid customers by next year as well,” he said.

Currently, Malawi experiences blackouts lasting over 6 hours per day forcing companies to be using expensive fuel for production.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24