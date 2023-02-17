Malawi women lawyers elect new president

Women Lawyers Association (WLA) has today elected Chisomo Nyemba as President.

During the elections conducted virtually, the lawyers have also elected Yankho Mwandidya as secretary of the association while the Treasurer is Sandra Machinjiri.

The new executive team will take over the running of WLA from 2nd March when the association will hold its annual general meeting.

In her speech for the election, Nyemba thanked member for placing their trust in her, saying she is incredibly humbled and honored to become President of the association of remarkable women.

“I am eager to work with all of you to address the pressing issues facing women and children in our country and our profession,” she said.

She also urged the women lawyers to provide ideas or suggestions on how the association can move forward.

Nyemba is the co-founder and managing partner of DNC Chambers. She holds an LLB and various postgraduate qualifications, including an LLM in Human Rights and Democratisation.

The WLA was established to address the issues of women’s and children’s rights as enshrined in various human rights instruments.

The association came into the limelight in 2020 when it provided legal representation for women who were raped by Malawi Police officers in Lilongwe. The women were awarded K121 million compensation as well as K71 million legal costs

