Nicholas Mwisama elected new Zomba CSO Network Chairperson

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Zomba have elected Nicholas Mwisama as new chairperson, replacing Sammy Aaron who served as CSO network chairperson for past two years.

Mwisama who went unopposed said there is need for the CSOs in the district to abide by Malawi 2063 development agenda when implementing their projects to ensure they offer effective complimentary role in development.

Mwisama who is Executive Director for Transparency lnitiative said he will meet with fellow CSO network members to discuss ways of improving their complementary role in development.

He also commended the outgoing executive committee for being active in networking with Zomba based CSOs and he further called on the outgoing executive committee to provide advice whenever approached by the newly elected executive committee to do so.

“I’m thanking all those that have elected me to this position and I am promising to do lead the civil society organisations without bias and by doing things in transparency manner,” he added.

The outgoing CSO network chair, Sammy Aaron, said he and the executive committed worked hard to help civil societies in Zomba to mobilise funding from donors during their tenure of office.

He said he is ready to offer advises to the newly elected executive to ensure smooth operation.

The Zomba based CSO network elections were held during annual general meeting which also elected Jessy Puwapuwa from Age Africa as vice chairperson for the CSO network.

