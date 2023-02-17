Faith leaders to pray for Malawi next week

A grouping of faith leaders from different churches has organised an Inter-Denominational­ Prophetic Prayer Breakfast which they say is aimed at asking God to heal Malawi.

According to Bishop Gilford Matonga who is the organising chairperson and spokesperson, the prayers will be held next week Tuesday on 21st at Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe in the morning.

Bishop Matonga said the grouping thought of organising the prayers after seeing the post-COVID-19 trauma which has seen businesses slowing down as well as job losses, high cost of living, and how cholera outbreak is hitting the nation and the flooding happening due to heavy rains.

He added that though they appreciate the efforts that both government and non-governmental organizations are doing to ensure that all these challenges are handled, it is only God who can heal the nation.

While quoting Chronicles 7:14 which says; ‘If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will heal their land,’ Matonga said he is sure that there shall be a change after the prayers.

“We, a grouping of men and women of God from different churches across the country—would like to inform the general public that on 21st February 2023, we have organized an Inter-Denominational­ Prophetic Prayer Breakfast aimed at holding hands and praying together, seeking the hand of God to heal our land. These prayers will be held at Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe from 9:00 hours (CAT).

“However, as men and women of God, we hold a strong and unshakeable belief that no effort is enough without the hand of God. It is for this reason that is why we appreciate Prophet Shepherd Bushiri for leading and financing a process of organizing the Inter-Denominational­ Prophetic Prayer Breakfast Initiative so that, together, we humble ourselves and seek the hand of God to help heal our nation,” said Bishop Matonga.

Matonga further reported that the breakfast prayers will be beamed live on all key television outlets and has encouraged Malawians to join and take part in the prayer from wherever they will be.

