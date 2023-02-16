Man, 25, arrested for allegedly raping 45-year-old woman

Police at Kanengo in Lilongwe have arrested a 25-year-old college student, for allegedly raping a 45-year-old woman.

Confirming the development to Malawi24, Kanengo police public relations officer Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira identified the suspect as Tawakali Mponda.

It is reported that the woman, an employee at Chisombezi Lodge owned by the suspect’s relative, told police that on Monday, February 13, 2023, her boss went to the lodge in the company of the suspect to sort out some issues.

It is alleged that the two left the place at around 20:00 hours but within a short period of time, Mponda went back demanding money from the woman.

When the woman refused to give him the money, Mponda allegedly pushed her down and raped her while she pleaded with him to leave her.

Some well wishers came to her rescue before reporting the case at Kanengo Police Station who arrested the suspect, a student at one of the technical colleges in the city.

Mponda who hails from Nkhono Village under Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota has since been charged with rape contrary to section 132 of the Penal Code.

