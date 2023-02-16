Chakwera will not attend African Union Summit

Government says President Lazarus Chakwera will not attend the African Union (AU) summit which will take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from February 18 to 19, 2023.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said in a statement today that Chakwera will skip the summit.

“President Chakwera will not attend the summit due to other equally important national commitments during the same period, including the Cabinet’s ongoing preparations for the Budget Meeting of Parliament,” reads part of the statement.

Chakwera has since delegated Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo, to represent him at the summit.

In July last year, Chakwera also cancelled plans to attend the meeting for AU meeting for Heads of Regional Economic Communities.

However, he attended the last AU summit in February 2022.

The Malawi leader who is usually criticized for undertaking numerous foreign trips is yet to travel this year.

