Former Judiciary spokesperson Mvula jailed for abuse of office

The High Court in Blantyre has sentenced former spokesperson for Malawi Judiciary, Mlenga Mvula, to 30 months in jail after he was found guilty of abuse of office.

Mvula alongside Reverend Daniel Mhone were arrested in 2017 for corruptly soliciting money about K10.7 million from United Methodist Church between 2016 and 2017 in names of High Court Judges and the Attorney General’s office.

Following the matter, in November last year Judge Sylvester Kalembera convicted the two saying the state proved beyond reasonable doubt that the two committed the offence and he also ordered that their bail be revoked and be remanded to prison.

On Wednesday February 15, 2023, Justice Kalembera sentenced the two, and the former Judiciary mouthpiece has gotten 30 months in prison for abuse of office.

The Judge has, however, suspended other eight charges against Mvula while on the other hand, Reverend Mhone has been given a two year suspended sentence.

