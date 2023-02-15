19-year-old man arrested for rape

Police in Salima District have arrested Peter Somanje,19, on suspicion that he raped a 9-year-old child on February 13, 2023.

According to Salima Police Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Jacob Khembo, it is reported that, on the said date the suspect who is a builder met the victim and her friends who were fetching firewood near Kaputu School at Chenyama.

Khembo said the suspect enticed the child to escort him to Nsangu Trading Centre where he was going to collect a sprayer.

On their way back from Nsangu, the suspect dragged the chold into the maize field where he raped her.

“The child later revealed the ordeal to her relatives who reported the matter to the police where she was issued a referral letter to Salima District Hospital and results has certified that the victim was defiled,” he said.

The suspect will appear in court soon to answer the charge of defilement contraneving section 138 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising parents and guardians to avoid sending young children especially girls to risky and bushy places to avoid such incidents from happening.

Somanje comes from Kambali village in Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje district.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24