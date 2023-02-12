Silver Strikers coach jets in

Newly appointed Silver Strikers FC head coach Hendrikus Pieter De Jongh has arrived in Malawi through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

The Dutchman was welcomed by the team’s senior officials before proceeding to the club house where a press conference was held to officially welcome the tactician who signed a two-year performance-based deal with the Area 47 side.

De Jongh, who last coached Somalia national team, will officially take over the operations next week.

He succeeds Zambian coach Daniel Kabwe, who was fired in July of last year.

The club’s secretary Peter Masiye confirmed the hiring of the new coach to The Nation newspaper on Friday last week.

“The coach has vast experience with a proven track record and we took our time because we wanted to engage an ideal one.

“It is a performance-based contract which will be reviewed annually.” he said.

The Dutchman also coached in Zimbabwe at Highlanders and FC Platinum coach

The coach, who won the Chibuku Super Cup with Bosso, becomes the latest coach with Premier Soccer League experience to move to the Malawian Super League.

Former Dynamos coach Kalisto Pasuwa is attached at reigning champions Nyasa Bullets, while ex-Highlanders and Harare City boss Mark Harrison is a technical director at Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

De Jongh has been given a target of winning the TNM Super League and at least a Cup.

