Grouping in Zomba wants Chizuma removed

A grouping of concerned citizens in Zomba has called on President Lazarus Chakwera to remove Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma over her audio clip.

The concerned citizens took their stand on the Chizuma case on Friday at Zomba Gymkhana Club during a press briefing which was led by Patrick Majawa who is chairperson of the concerned citizens.

Majawa said Chizuma should pack up and go for divulging what was supposed to be kept under wrap.

The Zomba based concerned citizens said ACB under Chizuma is not effective as it is yet to begin prosecuting cases involving people suspected to have received bribes from United Kingdom based businessperson Zuneth Sattar.

The grouping also observed that the ACB was failing to issue an warrant of arrest for Sattar.

“Capital hill should have proceeded to relieve the ACB Boss for failing to promote the Malawian interest and also failing to uphold the decorum required of her office as evidenced in her careless conversing with a friend over serious matters under her prosecution.

“We appeal to the President to simply effect the rules that govern the removal of the ACB Director and arrange to recruit a new Director who will pick up the issues from where the current office holder left them. Ms Chizumas return at ACB won’t be productive but will be one full of vengeance and will be costly to the tax payer’s money,” reads part of the statement.

The concerned citizens have further demanded US ambassador to Malawi, David Young and British High Commissioner in Malawi Sophia Willitts-King to stop interfering in Malawi’s internal affairs saying Malawi is a sovereign state.

“We do not want to be incited to rise against one another simply because the US wants an individual at the expense of Millions of Malawians who are capable to fight corruption on our own.

“It is in this respect that we applaud government for swiftly responding to the US ambassador as thus the spirit Malawi is known for. We have a duty to defend our sovereignty and ensure that foreign missions do not dictate our approach to issues but should simply offer suggestions and guidance diplomatically; with dignity and respect in the spirit of the Vienna Convention,” reads part of the statement.

