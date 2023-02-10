Nyirenda, Misinjo in Moyale camp

Former Sable Farming defender George Nyirenda and former Dedza Salima Sugar player Henry Misinjo are training with Mzuzu based soldiers Moyale Barracks.

The two were seen training with the team from Tuesday February 7, 2023.

Commenting about the two, Moyale Barracks head coach Nicolas Mhango said no one is guaranteed to be in the final 2023 squad.

“Currently, no one is registered as Moyale Barracks player until the end of the trials. This includes old players because it is performances which will determine who will be registered.

“We received many players who are on trials including Nyirenda and Misinjo. They are part of the players to be assessed and we hope by the end of this month we will come up with the final squad,” said Mhango.

Nyirenda once played for Tigers FC of Namibia while Misinjo once played for Mzuni FC, and Blue Eagles before Dedza Salima Sugar.

More than 15 new players are training with Moyale.

General Secretary Lt Mike Chimwala said they are yet to identify the final squad as they are awaiting reports from technical panel.

