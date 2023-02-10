Man fined K200,000 for beating up health workers

A 38-year-old man who broke into a cholera camp and physically assaulted two health workers at Nandumbo health centre in Southern Malawi has been ordered to pay a K200,000 fine.

First Grade Magistrate Lawrence Davie Mangani sitting at Ulongwe in Balaka, yesterday, handed the sentence to Maulidi who was charged with malicious damage and causing bodily harm.

On 22 January this year, angry villagers invaded Nandumbo Health Centre in the Area of Traditional Authority Kalembo where they attacked health workers. The villagers accused the health workers of spreading cholera by injecting patients with the disease.

During the commotion, Maulidi pretended to be a patient before attacking the health workers. He was arrested by Nandumbo communities two weeks ago.

Follow us on Twitter: