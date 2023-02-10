CSOs say Chizuma is being fought by corrupt people

Joint Civil Society Organization said Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma is being fought by those who are corrupt to frustrate the Bureau to silence it completely.

The organizations namely Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) ,Youth and Society, National Anti-corruption Alliance among others made the statement today at a press briefing in Lilongwe.

Executive Director for Youth and Society Charles Kajoloweka told journalists that the country is dealing with corrupt government because there is nothing special about the case of Martha Chizuma rather than intimidating her to step down.

Kajoloweka added that if the office of ACB was focusing on crimes by previous government of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) the Bureau by now could have had all the support it needed but since it is focusing on corruption cases involving members of the Lazarus Chakwera administration, the government is fighting back.

“They want ACB to focus on DDP officials but the crime that the ACB has done is touching those in corridors of corruption. The current government is full of corrupt people and it is no longer a secret,” he said.

He added that government should let ACB be an independent institution and stop interfering with matters that concerns the Bureau.

He went on to say that there is also lack of judicial accountability in the country and the current leadership should know that everything that is happening in the country, Malawians are wide awake and they are full aware of that .

Kajoloweka said that they are going to call for a dialogue with the chief justice of the Judiciary and if they are not satisfied with the outcome they will be left with no choice than going to the streets to demonstrate.

The Lazarus Chakwera administration suspended Chizuma last week over her leaked audio but the Malawi Law Society obtained an injunction against the interdiction and Chizuma’s arrest

The Government this week challenged the injunction but its application was thrown out by the High Court. Government has since filed an appeal against the High Court decision.

