School block project stalls at foundation level in Zomba Central, disturbing learners

Learners at Ndangopuma and Matiya primary schools are still learning under trees during this rainy season as school block projects at the two schools have stalled for months at foundation level.

According to the head teacher of one of the schools, Ndangopuma Primary school, Nellie Mkwaso, member of parliament for Zomba Central Constituency Bester Awali launched projects whereby he was to construct two classroom blocks at the schools to help accommodate learners who were learning under trees because of inadequate classrooms.

Mkwaso said the projects have stalled killing all the hopes that learners had that they will kiss good bye to learning under the tree.

“When Member of Parliament launched the project on 14 October which was to take off with constituency development funds, we were all happy that the learners will be starting classes in good time and will finally have a good place to learn, but we have seen that the project is just stuck at foundation level and no one is saying anything about it,” she said.

On 14 October Member of Parliament for Zomba Central handed over the contracts to Mphatso Metal and Building Contractors which is owned by his friend Kingsley Poya and were given a completion period of 60 days.

Poya says construction work was halted at one school at foundation level as it was discovered that there was a big stone making it difficult for them to continue but it is, however, doubtful and not clear if the project will be completed soon to ease the challenges the learners are facing especially during the rainy season.

Efforts to speak with the Zomba central legislator Bester Awali proved futile as he did not answer his phone to comment on what he as a member of parliament is doing to make sure that the 32-million-kwacha classroom projects are completed.

