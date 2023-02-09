Salima Sugar renews K48m Dedza Dynamos sponsorship deal

Dedza Dynamos FC sponsor, Salima Sugar Company, has renewed a 48 million Malawi Kwacha annual sponsorship with the Super League club deal till March next year, Malawi24 has learnt.

The deal was sealed on Wednesday at the Company’s offices in Lilongwe during a review meeting between the two parties.

According to Secretary to the company Dr. Charles Thupi, the company is very impressed with the performance of the team and what they have done outside the field of play in marketing the brand name of the company.

“They have done beyond our expectations and as a company we had no any other choice but to continue working with them,” Thupi said.

He, therefore, challenged the team to do even better this season as the company’s Chairman has promised some surprises based on the team’s performance.

In his remarks, General Secretary for the club Mabvuto Mugode, applauded the company for the support saying the sponsorship is a great motivation to the team ahead of the new season.

“We are more than happy and the company is a great blessing to us as a club,” Mugode said.

He then made it clear that as executive, they will engage the technical panel and the players before kick off of the season on how they can beat the target as they aim at finishing among the top four teams in the league.

The company has maintained the 48 million kwacha sponsorship to the team as it was in the first year of the agreement but the club has been given an opportunity to be a distributor for the company so as to make extra money from the profits gained through selling sugar.

Salima Sugar provides K5.3 million kwacha to the team every month for the running of the club including providing high quality football kits, football boots, training and match balls as well as football necessary training equipment to the club.

The Dedza based outfit, in its first top flight season, finished 9th the league and also played in both the Airtel Top 8 Cup and FDH Bank Cup where the club reached the quarterfinal stages.

