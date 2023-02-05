Umodzi refurbishes President Hotel

Umodzi Holdings Limited has refurbished the President Walmont Hotel in Lilongwe in a bid to attract more tourists and bring much needed foreign exchange to Malawi.

On Friday, the hotel hosted its customers to experience the renovations and new offerings.

Umodzi Holdings Limited chief executive officer Steve Lwanda said the tourists who come to Malawi want to have a good experience of Malawi while staying in a hotel with international standard services.

The new pool at the President Hotel

According to Lwanda, Umodzi has raised the standard of its hotel to improve customers’ experience.

“We want to attract as much foreign tourists as possible into the country where they can have the best experience of local food and local things but at an international standard and in the process bring forex into the country,” said Lwanda.

Among the renovations, the hotel has facelifted its bar, refurbished rooms and restaurant and renovated the swimming pool to make it shallower and accessible to both children and adults.

The President Hotel which is at City Centre in Lilongwe is the first 5-star hotel in Malawi. It is located within Umodzi Park which also encompasses Bingu International Convention Centre.

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Malawi24