Nine Burundians arrested in Malawi for illegal entry

Police in Mzimba are keeping in custody nine Burundians for illegal entry and a Malawian for trafficking in persons and aiding illegal entry.

The Malawian has been identified as McDonald Ng’ambi, 36 years old, of Yofu Village in Traditional Authority Mkumpha in Likoma District.

Ng’ambi, during the night of Monday January 30, 2023 was driving Toyota Voxy which had its number plates removed and was coming from Mzuzu direction heading Lilongwe along the Mzuzu – Jenda M1 road.

Upon reaching Mzimba Junction, Ng’ambi was stopped by men in uniform who mounted a snap roadblock after getting a tip from well wishers that some illegal immigrants are heading Lilongwe from Mzuzu along the M1 road.

Upon searching the vehicle, it was discovered that there were nine passengers in it, all Burundi nationals. When asked to produce traveling documents, they failed to do so.

They were taken to Mzimba Police Station for further investigations.

The ten suspects will appear in court soon once investigations are over.

Follow us on Twitter: