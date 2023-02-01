School director, teacher arrested after wall kills pupil

Police in Blantyre have arrested a teacher and director of Wonder Care Nursery School in Nancholi over the collapse of a wall of a school block which has killed one child and injured five.

This is according to Blantyre Police Station public relations officer Sub Inspector Peter Mchiza who has identified the nursery school director as Mayamiko Nzeru, and a teacher, Michael Wilesi who have been charged with criminal negligence.

Sub-Inspector Mchiza said on Tuesday 31st January, 2023, a classroom wall fell on the kids and in the process injuring six pupils who were later rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

It is reported that this morning one pupil identified as Trevor Mbendera, a two-year-old, has died while receiving treatment at the hospital and the other five pupils are still getting treatment.

The publicist further indicated that police have since arrested Nzeru and Willies for the offence of Criminal negligence following their decision to enrol pupils into their school when they were fully aware that the building is in the dilapidated state and not fit to house human beings.

The two are expected to appear before court soon to answer the charge of criminal negligence.

Follow us on Twitter: