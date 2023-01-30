Former agriculture spokesperson arrested over Facebook post

Former Malawi Ministry of Agriculture spokesperson Gracian Lungu was arrested by police last evening over a Facebook post about “National Intelligence Bureau”.

Lungu’s lawyer Abison Chitukula said Lungu was taken to Lingadzi Police Station in Lilongwe.

Chitukula confirmed that the arrest is related to an alleged Facebook post in which Lungu expressed his opinion about the work of the “intelligence bureau”.

“Our view is that this is yet another shameless abuse of the power of arrest by the police,” said Chitukula of Maxson Arnold & Associates.

In the alleged Facebook post, Lungu appeared to question the intelligence authority’s competency in respect to the arrest of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma amid claims by President Lazarus Chakwera that he was not informed about the arrest of Chizuma.

“Our Bureau lacks expertise and I really don’t know if men working there do refresher courses to refresh their brain.

“Most of its officers lack intelligence skills and when tasked to work on a specific issue, they depend on lies and unsubstantiated social media banter, no wonder, the whole bureau failed to notify His Excellency on the impending arrest of ACB DG,” said Lungu.

