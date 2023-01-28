Police Commissioner warns officers against corruption

Commissioner of Malawi Police responsible for Eastern Region, Violet Magwaya, has warned police officers in the region to desist from indulging in corrupt practices.

Commissioner Magwaya sounded the warning on Friday when she visited Nsanama roadblock in Machinga district.

She said officers are deployed at roadblocks to prevent and detect crime and traffic offences, not to solicit bribes.

“It is unfortunate that police officers who are supposed to be in fore front fighting corruption are also toping the corruption index according to the recently released Afro Barometer report,” said Magwaya.

She, therefore, warned the officers to desist from indulging in corrupt practices, saying that her office will not shield any corrupt officer as this is making people to lose trust on their police.

On general policing, Commissioner Magwaya asked the officers to promote customer care and discharge their duties professionally.

“You are not masters, but servants hence the need to strive to satisfy the expectations of our masters who are the people we serve,” said the Commissioner.

After visiting Nsanama Police roadblock, the Commissioner visited the newly established Mgodi Police Unit before visiting Ulongwe Police Unit in Balaka where she reminded the officers on a number of areas including police discipline, intensification of police patrols and raids, professionalism, corruption, and the need to deal with suicide, murder and mob justice cases which are becoming rampant in the region and the whole country.

In his speech, the Officer In-Charge for Liwonde Police Station, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ulemu Kalua, thanked the Commissioner for the visit and assured her of his support in the fight against crime and road accidents in the region.

