Man jailed for attempting to sell uncle for K150,000

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to a year in prison for attempting to sell his uncle for 150,000 Malawi Kwacha.

The convict has been identified as Sekerani Brighton.

State Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Thokozani Juziwell, told the Nkhotakota First Grade Magistrate last month Brighton offered to sell his uncle, Lemson Malichi for MK150 000.

Brighton approached a man to buy the uncle saying he would be able to work as a slave.

The man was surprised with the kind of business and reported the matter to Mkaika Police Unit.

In court, Brighton pleaded guilty to the charge of attempting to sell a human being.

He asked the court to be lenient as he is a breadwinner in his family.

First Grade Magistrate Felix Phaiya sentenced him to a year in prison.

