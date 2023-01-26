Maranatha Academy offers K500,00 over Cholera rumours

Maranatha Academy has quashed rumours that its girls’ campus at Machinjiri in Blantyre has been hit by Cholera and has said it will give K500,000 to anyone who will help in tracking the person who is spreading the rumours.

This comes as this week rumours were rife on Facebook and other social media platforms that over ten girls at Maranatha Girls Academy in Blantyre were seriously opening bowels and vomiting and parents were being advised to go and check their children.

However, the school through a press statement which has been signed by the school head teacher Aaron Banda has urged the public to treat the rumours as false claiming every girl at the campus is in robust health.

The Head teacher said people spreading such information only want to tarnish the image of the school and has since urged parents and guardians not to panic saying the school already implemented Cholera preventive measures way back.

“Maranatha Academy has noted with great concern the conduct of some anonymous people of trying to damage the image of the school. On 25th January, 2023, some unknown people started circulation false information about students of Maranatha Girls Academy. On Facebook, it is alleged that about ten students at Maranatha Girls Academy are opening bowels and vomiting.

“Since schools opened on 17th January, 2023, the Academy has not registered any case of bowel opening or vomiting. The public is therefore advised to disregard the false information circulating in various social media platforms. You may wish to take note that the school instituted a Task Force of Cholera Outbreak to strictly monitor and implement all cholera preventive measures at the school,” said Banda in a statement.

Meanwhile, the school management has then set an amount of K500,000 to be given to anyone who will help in tracking down the person behind the publication of the said false information.

