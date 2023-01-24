Students vandalize school

Students from Assalam Boys Secondary School in Mangochi on Monday mobilised themselves around 1AM and stoned office and hostel blocks over poor diet.

Mangochi police station spokesperson, Amina Tepani Daudi said police findings indicate that the students have been complaining to the management after they have been eating beans with weevils and their concerns were not addressed which prompted them to go on hunger strike on January 21, 2023.

She said the concerns led to the vandalism which was reported at Mangochi Police Station.

Officers who visited the scene found no student at the campus as they had ran away to unknown destinations. The students during the fracas smashed all office and hostel window panes, broke two printers and damaged laptop, genset and other school items.

Meanwhile the value of the damaged properties is not yet established.

