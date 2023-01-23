Ten people  arrested in Police raids in Zomba

Zomba Police Station conducted raids on Friday night and managed to arrest 10 people suspected to have committed various offences in the district.

Zomba Police Station Deputy Publicist Sergeant Aaron Chilala said among the suspects arrested, five of them are Joseph Zamahowa 20, Ellias Matope , 30 , Devie Diamond 22, Cassim Banda 16 and Shukulan Ahamadi 20, who have been arrested for robbery.

He added that the rest of the suspects have been arrested for offences ranging from defilement, theft, malicious damage , theft and absconding bail.

“The suspects are expected to appear before court soon to answer the charges levelled against them respectively,” he explained.

The Police Station has assured its residents that will not leave any stone unturned till Zomba becomes a free crime district.

