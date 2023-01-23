Old Mutual rewards its brokers with trip to South Africa

Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited is hosting some of its brokers in South Africa for training, networking, and exposure as a token of appreciation for being successful business partners in 2022.

The brokers include, Rhino Insurance, Marsh Malawi Limited and Kingfisher Insurance, who are represented by Wesley Mataka, Adan Mkosi and Maniford Kamposha respectively.

Speaking in an interview, Old Mutual Pension Services Company (OMPSC) General Manager, Tawonga Manda, said rewarding the brokers aligns with Old Mutual’s Stakeholder Relations Policy which recommends the business pay attention to our stakeholders’ gaps as well as issues hindering relationships with its stakeholders.

“We seriously prioritise the relationship with our stakeholders hence, we are always forthcoming in organising activities that allow continuous interaction and value add to our stakeholders including the brokers. Since 2020 when we launched our broker proposition, we have been awarding brokers as a gesture of appreciation for their effort” he said.

Manda said the company prioritizes investing in sharing knowledge with brokers through training so that they are acquainted with its products and services.

“You may also wish to know, as a responsible business in order to ensure that the business has better engagement with its brokers and quickly resolves issues raised by brokers we now have a dedicated brokers manager in our business” he said.

On his part, one of the brokers, Wesley Mataka of Rhino Insurance Limited expressed gratitude to Old Mutual for the recognition and an opportunity to travel to South Africa for training and networking with other brokers from across Africa.

According to Mataka, participating in the broker training trip to South Africa will give him the required exposure and a chance to learn new things upon sharing notes with brokers from other African countries.

“This is a very good initiative and I urge Old Mutual to continue. Traveling gives one a chance to explore new and unique ways of doing things that would give us a competitive advantage upon returning home” he said.

On December 18, 2022, Old Mutual organised a brokers engagement event where apart from awarding top-performing brokers, the company provided a platform for interaction whilst enjoying the final game of the World Cup between Argentina and France.

Among the awardees included the most improved broker which went to Rhino Insurance Brokers, the broker with the highest premium collection rate went to Kingfisher Associates Limited, the broker with the highest pension collection rate went to MINET, and the broker with the highest new Risk Business went to Marsh.

MINET, Mibro, Kingfisher Associates Limited, Trinity Insurance, Canopy Insurance, and Rhino Insurance were all awarded and recognised for their notable contribution to retaining customers for the year.

