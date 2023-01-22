Nomads’ last season top scorer failed to meet requirements — says Wanderers

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers says striker Muhammad Sulumba failed to meet the performance requirements in the 2022 season to convince the technical panel to extend his stay with the Lali Lubani side.

The forward, who left Wanderers towards the end of last season for trials in Vietnam, was Nomads’ top goal scorer in the TNM Super League with 15 goals and only missed the Golden Boot award with three goals as Nyasa Big Bullets’ Babatunde Adepoju finished as the top goal scorer with 18 goals.

Despite this, the Nomads say Sulumba’s performance was below par hence the decision to release him.

According to a letter sent to the forward seen by Malawi24, his contract with the 2022 Airtel Top 8 Champions was “performance based”.

“I would like to remind you that your contract was performance based and based on the recommendations by the Technical Panel, I would like to inform you that you did not meet the performance requirements as expected of you by the said Technical Panel during the 2022 football season,” reads part of the letter.

Furthermore, the letter informed Sulumba that he was not in the plans of Mark Harrison’s led Technical Panel.

“Secondly, according to the plans by the said Technical Panel for the 2023 footballing season, you are no longer in their plans and as such, I regrettably inform you that you have been released on free transfer with immediate effect,” concluded the letter.

The Nomads, who are the current biggest spenders in the local transfer market after bringing on board six players, also released nine other players who are not part of Harrison’s plans.

Francis Mulimbika, Bongani Kaipa, Aubrey Maloya, Ephraim Kondowe, Joseph Balakasi, Pilirani Mapira, Adeleke Kolawole, Ted Sumani and Lloyd Mugala joined Sulumba on the chopping list ahead of the 2023 season.

