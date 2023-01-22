Mother groups in Chiradzulu commended for promoting girl-child education

Stakeholders in the education sector in Malawi have applauded the formation of Mother Groups in schools for bringing back scores of girls back to school.

Speaking in Chiradzulu district during the inspection exercise, Acting Director in the Directorate of Teacher Education and Development (DITED), Rose Kalizang’oma, said it is impressing to see positive results from Malawi Teacher Effectiveness and Enhancement Programme (MTEEP)

“The trip was an eye opener as the team was able to observe how other emerging issues such as cholera prevention is done,” Kalizang’oma said.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) officials comprising of directors, deputy directors and some managers visited Chiradzulu district to appreciate the progress of work under MTEEP.

The project is being implemented by MoE through Chiradzulu Teacher Training College, Chiradzulu District Education Office and Shire Highlands Education Division Office with support from UNICEF.

Among the schools visited include Chiradzulu Primary and Secondary Schools, Namaka Community Day Secondary School before winding up the exercise at Chiradzulu Teachers Training College.

Education Division Manager (EDM) for Shire Highlands, Evelyn Mjima said they are impressed that, the Mother Groups’ efforts are significantly reducing the number of girls dropping out of school in the district.

“During inspection in schools, we noticed that schools are registering a good number of pupils that dropped out are now coming back to school with support of community school leadership.

“We also noted that the provision of relevant Continuous Professional Development (CPD) to teachers through bottom-up approach, and dealing with inadequate number of technical officers in expressive arts that also affect the quality of teaching and learning in primary schools should be prioritized,” she said.

The exercise also discovered that late disbursement of funds to implementing partners from Ministry of Education, and the inadequate content in the Teacher Education Curriculum and misalignment of the teacher curriculum in service requires immediate and appropriate review.

According to Chiradzulu District Education Office, says it has a population of 1, 679 teachers and 108, 222 learners.

