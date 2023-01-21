Zomba man jailed 7 years for breaking into house and stealing items

The Chief resident Magistrate’s Court in Zomba has sentenced a 19-year-old man, Charles William, to 7 years imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into a house and stealing several items.

The court through state prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Peter Njilagoma, heard that during the night of March 15, 2022, Willam broke into the house of Kumbukani Jele and stole one black Toshiba laptop, a pilot operating handbook, three flash disks, one pair of heard sets and one diary.

The matter was reported to Zomba Police Station and the scene was visited.

Investigations were instituted leading to the arrest of the accused person and police managed to recover one black Toshiba laptop .

Appearing before court, William pleaded guilty to the charge levelled against him.

In mitigation, he asked the court to exercise leniency, saying that he is a bread winner to his family.

However, state prosecutor Assistant superintendent Njilagoma, prayed for stiffer sentence, stating that the offence he committed is a serious in nature, he is threat to the society and he is not the first offender .

Passing sentence, Chief Resident Magistrate Yohane Munthali concurred with the state’s submission and slapped him to 7 years imprisonment with hard labour.

William hails from Makwinja Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba District.

