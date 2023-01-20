More entries excite Airtel Money in ‘Agent asanje’ promotion

Country’s leading mobile service provider Airtel Money says it is exciting and encouraging that a lot of Airtel money agents across Malawi are participating in the ongoing ‘Agent asanje Promotion’.

The promotion which is worth K44 Million started on 13 December 2022 and is expected to end on 6 February this year.

So far, 160 lucky agents have already won K20, 000 while 56 others won K300, 000 each following the fifth draw that happened on Wednesday in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the fifth draw of the promotion on Wednesday, Airtel Money Head of Marketing Virginia Jere said they decided to come up with the promotion as one way of celebrating the festive season with their agents and it is overwhelming that they are recording more entries.

Jere said that they are optimistic that they will have more entries at the end of the promotion.

“It’s been overwhelming that our agents are really transacting. So far, 60 percent of the agents have entered the competition and we expect to hit 80 percent by the end of this competition. We are encouraging all the agents to keep on transaction to increase chances of winning,” she said.

Every agent who makes a transaction of not less than K50, 000 per day, whether cash in or cash out is eligible to be part of the promotion.

At the end of the promotion four lucky agents will walk away with one million Kwacha each. Other prizes include K300, 000 to 56 agents monthly and K20, 000 to 40 agents.

