Blind learners begging for food in Nsanje 

Over 13 blind learners at Mpatsa Primary School in Nsanje are struggling due to lack of food as government has not been sending a monthly allocation of K360,000 for the children since October last year.

Speaking to Nsanje based Journalist Chilenje Chilenje, the children’s teacher Francis Khembo said the learners who come from areas such as Tengani, Chimombo and Ndamera in the district but reside at the school when schools are open, have been skipping classes in order to look for food in nearby villages since the start of the second term.

According to Khembo, Government is supposed to be sending K360,000 per month to assist with the children’s basic needs including food.

Mpatsa school was recently hit by floods

“The monthly allocation of K360,000 is meant for food for the children and other basic needs. However, since October last year, we have not received any money from the government,” said Khembo.

He added that he has been complaining to the District Education Office in Nsanje about the challenges the children are going through but they have not been assisted.

He further said that the children are now forced to beg for food in nearby villages and this is affecting their education.

Khembo has since appealed to well-wishers to assist the children with food and other basic needs so that they can go back to class. He said if the situation continues, the children will be sent back to their homes.

According to Journalist Chilenje, Nsanje District Education authorities were yet to comment on the issue.

Recently, Mpatsa Primary School was also hit by floods.

