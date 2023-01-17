MUBAS student found dead in Ntcheu

A second year student who was studying Energy Engineering at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) has been found dead in a room at one of the lodges at Ntcheu in Eastern Malawi.

Confirming the development to the local media was Ntcheu Police Public Relations Officer Rabecca Ndiwate who identified the deceased as a 22 year-old Gift Aaron Phiri who is said to have been spending nights at the lodge since last week.

Ndiwate said the engineering student was on Monday morning not responding to calls from lodge staff members during check-out time a development that made them suspicious and later reported the matter to Ntcheu police whose officers rushed to the scene.

The publicist further reported that the officers found Phiri dead and his body was later taken to Ntcheu district hospital where postmortem results revealed that the death was due to organophosphate poisoning.

Organophosphate poisoning is a situation when one is exposed to organophosphates, which are substances used as medications or insecticides, among other things.

Meanwhile, police say they are still investigating on what led to the poisoning of the student.

The student hailed from Mkhokaminyala Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chilowamatambe in Kasungu district.

