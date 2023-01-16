Zomba Diocese Catholic Women Organization in tree planting drive

Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) of the Zomba Diocese of Roman Catholic has embarked on an exercise to plant 500 tree seedlings.

CWO Chairperson, Christina Lakiyoni has therefore called on fellow women to actively participate in tree planting at diocese and parish level.

Lakiyoni made the call when members of CWO were planting 105 trees around the bishop’s house at Zomba Cathedral.

CWO plant trees every year at Zomba Diocese as part of annual tree planting exercise.

She pledged that the women will take care of all trees planted to ensure good survival rate so that they should grow until they’re used for various economic purposes.

“Let me thank the Catholic Women Organisation members for participating actively in tree planting,” the CWO Chairperson added.

Pastoral Secretary for Zomba Diocese, Fr. Innocent Chiwanda thanked the CWO for being environmental conscious.

He also called on Catholic faithfuls in the diocese to participate in the 2022/2023 forestry season by planting trees in their respective parishes.

The Diocese Pastoral Secretary said the CWO has set the pace which has to be emulated across the diocese in a bid to plant many tree seedlings.

The CWO planted 105 seedling for a start but are expected to plant 500 seedlings around the bishop’s house.

