Woman arrested for encouraging sexual abuse of 15-year-old child

Chigodi Police Unit in Kasungu is keeping in custody a 37-year-old sex worker identified as Mtunduwatha Mwalimu for forcing a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity.

This occurred between January 3 to January 11, 2023 at Mchekera village in the area of Traditional Authority Santhe in Kasungu.

The 15-year-old girl was staying with Mwalimu who is a sex worker after she had misunderstandings with her sister.

During the stay, the woman started arranging different men to sleep with the child.

At that instant, the Police at Chigodi Police unit were informed who swiftly follow up the issue.

After interviewing the girl, she revealed to have slept with four men on different occasions and Mwalimu pocketed the proceeds.

Currently Mwalimu is in police custody and will appear in court soon.

Mtunduwatha Mwalimu hails from Mchekera village, Traditional Authority Santhe in Kasungu.

