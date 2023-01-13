Parent beats up teacher for disciplining student

A parent of a learner at Mikundi Primary School in Thyolo beat up a teacher today, disturbing lessons at the school.

The school’s headteacher, Dorthy Dan has confirmed the incident to the local media.

Reports indicate that a teacher at the school disciplined a learner who was misbehaving.

The learner reported the matter to his parent who mobilised five other people and stormed the school where they assaulted the teacher.

Other teachers who attempted to protect their fellow teacher were also reportedly assaulted.

Thyolo District Council was yet to comment on the matter.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24