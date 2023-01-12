Driemo releases new video Pano

Malawi Music star Driemo has released a video for his new song titled Pano.

In the song, a heartbroken person complains after being dumped by their partner

It is the third video for the star after Compensation and Mojo.

He wrote on Facebook: “You supported me on my first ever Music Video ‘Compensation’. You supported me on ‘Mojo’. This is my third video ‘Pano’. This is for the heartbroken.”

Driemo’s other songs include songs like Mzanga, Tebulo and Mtendere.

The songs which mostly touches on the theme of romance have won Driemo support from women and girls.

Last year, the star won Male Artist of the Year at the Maso Awards.

