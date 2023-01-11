Journalists trained on disaster risk management reporting

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has underscored the need for media practitioners to take an active role and be factual in reporting disaster risk management issues.

DoDMA’s Relief and Rehabilitation desk officer responsible for Balaka District Council, Blessings Kamtema, made the sentiments on Friday in Balaka during a media orientation workshop with a focus on enhancing journalists’ skills to enable them report disaster related cases with professionalism.

He said: ”Information is very powerful and the media being primary carriers of various cross-cutting issues, needs to have the required knowledge and skills to effectively report on disaster risk management.”

During the same training, members of the media had a chance to appreciate various interventions that DoDMA in partnership with Balaka District Council has put in place in readiness for any eventualities of disasters.

The journalists toured Mkwekwere evacuation camp which has been constructed in the area of Traditional Authority Amidu in the district to the tune of approximately 300 Million Kwacha and which can accommodate about 500 people.

The journalists then toured a dyke which has been constructed in the area to the tune of 25 million Kwacha.

One of the participants to the training, Florence Chilanga Zammimba of Litala FM Radio, commended DoDMA for the training, arguing that it’s an eye opener.

“I have really benefitted allot from the training and this has boosted my reporting skills in as far as disaster risk management reporting is concerned,” she said.

