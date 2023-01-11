Court set to make ruling on Tadikira’s bail application

Tadikira (C)

The Mzuzu High Court is expected to deliver its ruling this afternoon on the bail application by former President Peter Mutharika’s stepson Tadikira Mafubza who is being accused of murder and human trafficking.

Mafubza, the son of former first lady Getrude Mutharika and stepson to former President Peter Mutharika, was arrested in November last year and has been on remand for over a month.

His lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa has told the court this morning that Mafubza deserves to be released on bail.

He added that Mafubza is a Malawian who has a family and permanent employment at Roads Authority hence will not abscond trial.

However, the state argued that it is yet to conclude investigations into the case as two other suspects are still on the run

Representing the state, lawyer Dzikondianthu Malunda said strong measures should be put in place if the court grants bail to Mafubza.

High Court Judge Gladys Gondwe is expected to make a ruling this afternoon.

In October, bodies of 30 migrants believed to be Ethiopians were found in Mtangatanga Forest in Mzimba. The migrants died due to suffocation, according to police.

In November, police arrested Tadikira as well as David Luhanga, Thomas Gidson, Samuel Navaya and Duncan Kalulu.

Tadikira allegedly owns the vehicle that was used in trafficking the migrants.

National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya said in a statement that Police have evidence pointing to the role each of the five played in the case.

