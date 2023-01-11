Balaka police in campaign to end cases of mob justice

A fresh call has gone out to the citizenry across the country to desist from involving themselves in cases of mob justice whenever they have differences in their communities.

Balaka Police Officer in-charge senior supritendent Dan Sauten made the call Tuesday when launching a two-day campaign aimed at curbing cases of mob justice, defilement, suicide among other issues in the district.

Sauteni called for a collaborative effort from people in the district to among other things help the police by reporting various issues requiring police interventions to community policing structures instead of taking the law into their own hands.

Senior superintendent Sauteni was, however, ecstatic to note that Balaka Police Station has for the past seven months not reported any case of suicide.

”Suicide cannot be the best option for someone to resort to when faced with challenges. As a matter of fact, committing suicide is only but a replication of further problems,” he said.

In his remarks, village headman Kandengwe commended Balaka Police Station for the good working relationship between the station and communities arguing that this has brought back trust of people in the men and women in uniform.

During the two day campaign, Police will conduct mobile awareness meetings targeting people in markets and other strategic areas.

