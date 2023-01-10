Two commit suicide in Blantyre

Two men aged 48 and 40 have died after committing suicide in two separate incidents at Soche location in Malawi commercial city, Blantyre.

According to Deputy Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, on January 7,2023 at around 1300hours Makhalira Lino, 48, took his own life by hanging himself in a Masuku tree, at Soche Hill Forest.

Children who were playing nearby reportedly saw the deceased hanging in the said tree about half a kilometer from Soche Quarry Market.

The local community policing chairman was notified right away by the kids, who also informed Soche Police of the incident.

Police rushed to the scene and took the body to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where the man was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the dead body is being kept at the medical facility pending post-mortem.

Makhalira Lino hailed from Chemboma village in the area of Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre District.

In a separate but similar incident in the same area, Pindani Jack, 40, of Muthere village in the area of Traditional Authority Nkhumba in Phalombe District died after committing suicide by hanging in a Mango Tree.

Reports indicate that, on January 7, 2023 at around 1800hours, Pindani was seen going home from his work at a certain maize mill.

Then the following morning on January 8,2023, Pindani Jack was found hanging in a Mango tree.

The matter was reported to Soche Police who rushed to the scene and took the body to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where death was confirmed as a result of strangulation.

Meanwhile, Police in Blantyre are strongly condemning acts of suicide and are therefore, advising people to find and approach relevant authorities and subjects for assistance in times of need.

