We want Chakwera to stay in power until 2030 — Chimwendo

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Director of Youth Richard Chimwendo Banda says the party wants President Lazarus Chakwera to be its presidential candidate in 2025 and to continue ruling Malawi until 2030.

Chimwendo was speaking at St Paul’s Primary School in Nkhotakota yesterday where the party held a rally.

He said the party wants to ensure that Chakwera should contest in the 2025 Presidential Elections and secure a fresh five year mandate.

Chimwendo’s remarks are the latest from an MCP senior official demonstrating support for Chakwera’s second term bid amid claims from Tonse Alliance partner Saulos Chilima that they agreed to rotate the presidency.

According to Chilima’s claims, he is the one who is supposed to represent the Tonse Alliance in the 2025 presidential elections.

Chakwera and Chilima were elected in 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections after they promised to create one million jobs in the first year, to provide fertilizer at K5000, end corruption to save public funds, revive the economy, introduce mega farms and initiate development projects across the country.

However, they have failed to deliver on their promises and currently the Malawians are suffering amid the continued rise in prices of goods and services.

Chilima who promised to take a strong stance against corruption is not being delegated duties by Chakwera following allegations that he received K280 milllion from businessperson Zuneth Sattar.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24