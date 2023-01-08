TNM Pamtsemtse bundles no longer unlimited

Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) Pamtsemtse bundles are no longer unlimited and are now terminated based after 100 percent exhaustion of volume.

The company has said the change is effective from the 4th January 2023.

At first, the Pamtsemtse bundles were unlimited and only expired upon expiry of validity period.

TNM has now made changes that are focused on the removal of the unlimited and speed throttling of the Pamtsemtse bundle.

“Customers have been advised to use the full speed of the selected bundle until 100% exhaustion of their bundle’s volume.

“The Patsemtse bundle product will no longer be unlimited but will have a fair usage policy. The internet access will be terminated after exhaustion of the allocated bundle,” reads a statement released by the company.

The mobile phone company has also made changes in the reduction of Voice PayGO prices by over 10%, reduction of On net SMS price by over 17% and removal of bonus SMSs.

TNM has claimed that these changes are part of the network’s continued efforts to improve affordability of telecommunication services in Malawi and to enrich the experience of their customers while using the pioneer Malawian network.

