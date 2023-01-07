Mzuzu City half Marathon launched

Malawi National Council of Sports in conjunction with Moyale Barracks and Mzuzu City Council on Friday launched the K8 million Mzuzu City half marathon.

The 21 kilometre half marathon will be held on 5 March, 2023, in the city of Mzuzu.

Speaking during the launch, Sports Council board member Hellen Mpinganjira Tasosa said the marathon is the first of its kind in Mzuzu.

She added that they have launched the marathon now to give participants more time to prepare for the event.

She further said that before the Marathon, there will be a fun run and anyone is invited to participate.

Representing the Commanding officer for Moyale Barracks, Lt Godfrey Guwa said the Marathon with help Moyale since the barracks had many athletes.

“I am sure they are going to benefit from this Marathon and at the same time it will help to keep our soldiers physically fit,” he said.

He added that the marathon will see military officers and civilians coming together.

The organizing chairperson for the event Peter Mumba said they are currently sending proposals to the corporate world to sponsor the marathon or use it as an opportunity to market their products.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24