Grouping pushing for Zomba Stadium  to meet ministers, refuses to let MP lead delegation

Concerned citizens during their meeting

Concerned citizens on the delay of Zomba Stadium project say they do not want Zomba Central Parliamentarian, Bester Awali, to lead their delegation to Lilongwe where they will meet ministers of sports, local government and finance to discuss the future of the Zomba Stadium project.

The concerned citizens made their stand at Mponda School in Zomba City where Awali called them to discuss the stadium project which is being implemented at a snail’s pace.

Chairperson of the concerned citizens, Rajab Namalaka, said the idea to go to Lilongwe was already there and their delegation will be led by Zomba City Mayor Davie Maunde.

Namalaka said Maunde is fit to lead them to Lilongwe because he has been with the concerned citizens all along.

He added that the concerned citizens led by the City Mayor will be meeting Minister of Sports Richard Chimwendo Banda, Minister of Local Government Blessings Chinsinga and Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe next week.

The concerned citizens also observed that the delay of the stadium project has a negative effect on football development and football following in Zomba.

They further observed that Zomba based teams play away games and this forces football fans to travel far to watch their favourite teams playing.

“We are tired with the delay in completing the project and what remains is to stage demonstrations because dialogue over the issue has failed many times,” Namalaka said.

He argued that the government has already almost completed construction of Ntcheu Stadium and construction of Griffin Sayenda Sports Complex in Lilongwe yet construction of Zomba Stadium is yet to be completed even though the project started five years ago.

Awali who attended the meeting together with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) followers wished the concerned citizens all the best for the Lilongwe interface meeting with the ministers.

Construction of Zomba Stadium started five years ago and the stadium is expected to accommodate 20,000 spectators.

Follow us on Twitter: