MERA to hold public hearing on proposed electricity tarrif hike

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) will consult the public from January to February on Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi – ESCOM’s proposal for a 99 percent electricity tarrif hike.

Speaking today, MERA chief executive officer Henry Kachaje said members of the public need to provide their opinions on the proposal before a decision is made

Last year, ESCOM and Power Market Limited proposed that electricity tariff should be hiked from the current K104 per kilowatt hour (kwh) to K207 per kwh.

The hike is for the four year period starting from October 2022 to October 2026 and the tariff would be K187.98 per kwh in the first year 2022-2023.

The power companies argued that a tariff increase would see them making K7.86 trillion over the next four years which would help cover total cost of around K892 billion.

They also justified the proposed hike saying it would encourage efficiency in the delivery of service to customers and improve financial sustainability.

ESCOM Chief executive officer Kamkwamba Kumwenda said his company made a loss of over K100 billion between 2018 and 2022 and could not continue to operate if electricity tarrif is not increased.

On social media, comments from Malawians indicate that they do not support the tarrif increase.

“Do we really need public hearings on the same with the cureent economic status in Malawi? The views of every citizen are obvious and nobody would support the 99% increase,” one person said.

