Youth urged to seek divine intervention when faced with challenges

General Overseer of Everlasting Life Missionary Church, Apostle James Chikopa, has encouraged youth from different faith denominations to be God fearing and well mannered in their respective societies and to seek divine intervention when they are stressed by social challenges.

Apostle Chikopa issued the advice in Zomba at the close of youth retreat under the banner ‘Malawi Alongsiders’ which Everlasting Life Missionary Church organised to revive and restore spiritual life among the youths that were drawn from different faith denominations.

“We’ve seen good results as a result of Alongsiders Programme because there is indication that our youths are becoming spiritually mature and there is also evidence that they’re responsible youths in their respective societies,” said Apostle Chikopa.

Alongsiders Programme Coordinator, Mukire Rachel Mhango, said the Alongsiders Programme was introduced in Malawi by Apostle Chikopa to reach out to youths from different faith denominations to deal with depression caused by various social factors.

Mhango also said Alongsiders Programme has provided spiritual and psychosocial support to most youths who would have resorted to commit suicide.

She added that the programme was bearing positive results because most youths were able to seek divine intervention when faced with challenges.

“The programme has transformed the youths into well mannered youths in schools and among fellow youths,” said Mhango

One of the youth participants in Alongsiders Programme, Wongani Kalitera said the retreat has helped the youths to realise the power of prayer and to appreciate the benefit of hard work spirit in education.

“The programme has also helped me and fellow youths to deal with stress,” Wongani added.

Wongani therefore thanked Apostle Chikopa for introducing Alongsiders Programme in Malawi because it has contributed to spiritual growth among the youths who are able to deal with stress.

The Everlasting Life Missionary Church and Alongsiders International issued certificates of attendance to youth participants and the youth also received exercise books and pens to encourage them to remain in school.

