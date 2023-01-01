Villagers kill elderly woman over witchcraft allegations

Villagers in Phalombe have killed a 72-year-old woman on allegations that she killed her granddaughter through witchcraft.

The woman identified as Maggie Nyengani has been killed at Chiringa in Phalombe.

After being beaten by the villagers, she was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation reported that the villagers also descended on her house where they vandalized property.

Meanwhile, Police say they have instituted investigations to apprehend the offenders.

The deceased hailed from Opeliwa Village Traditional Authority Nazombe in Phalombe.

Nyengani’s death comes weeks after two elderly women were assaulted at a funeral in Mzimba after one of the women was accused of killing her relative through witchcraft.

The Malawi Network of Elderly Persons Organisations (MANEPO) recently called for stiff punishment against persons found guilty of abusing the elderly.

