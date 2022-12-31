Youth led organisations trained on gender integration

Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) led by young women have been trained on gender integration, specifically on how they can integrate gender transformative approaches in their programs.

A youth organisation called Her Liberty which is also led by young women invited fellow women led youth organisations and other youths to engage them on how best they can integrate gender transformative approaches in their programming.

Speaking after the meeting Her Liberty Programs Manager, Hastings Banda, said that their organisation understands that young women led organisation are implementing amazing programs but there is a lack of mainstreaming gender transformative approaches .

“So basically the meeting was meant to engage them on how best they can integrate the gender transformative approaches in their programming we understand that they do implement different and amazing programs in their organisations but now we noted that there is lack of mainstreaming the gender transformative approaches. So we thought it wise to have this workshop where these leaders can deliberate how best they can integrate the gender transformative approaches in their programming,” said Banda.

According to Banda, there is sustainability on the project being implemented by young women led organisations because their interventions involve community structures starting at community up to district level.

“So they have been working with district youth based organisations in their interventions. They always work with Government structures starting at the district Councils as well as community structures that include the area development Committees the village development Committees even sometimes the full council. So with this approach definitely there should be some sustainability in their interventions whenever the funding they are using finishes definitely there should be sustainability.

“During the meeting, we also shared to them, that we developed a creative tool called the YEAH Board game which is meant to support young people and adolescents to get the right information in regards to sexual reproductive health and rights services as well as HIV and sexual gender based violence information. So, this is one of the things that we are encouraging would want to collaborate with these youth organizations so that they take it up and engage with young people that they work with,” explained Banda.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24