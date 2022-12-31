Two found with live pangolin in Chikwawa

Two people are in Police custody in Chikwawa after they were allegedly found with a live Pangolin.

Chikwawa Public relations Officer, Dickson Matemba said the two suspects were arrested yesterday.

Matemba has identified the two as Christopher Wilson, 44 and Cecilia Katunga, 40.

According to Matemba, police received a tip-off from well-wishers that the two were offering the said Pangolin for sale at Sande Village.

“We made a follow up and arrested Wilson and Katunga before seizing the Pangolin. Currently we have handed over the animal to the authorities at Parks and Wild Life Department,” Matemba said.

The suspects allegedly told police that they got the animal in Mwanza.

The suspects will appear in court next week.

Katunga comes from Ganamba Village, Traditional Authority Ngabu in Chikwawa District while Wilson hails from Kalanga Village, Traditional Authority Govati in Mwanza.

